Chelsea will pay mega deal for Conte to leave as details of what Italian will do next emerge

Chelsea will have to pay Antonio Conte £9m to leave Stamford Bridge as the Italian boss eyes a year break from football.

Reports have surfaced this week suggesting that Conte’s exit from Chelsea looks to be imminent despite winning the FA Cup against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United just three days ago.

The Italian outlet CalcioMercato reported this evening that an official announcement indicating that Conte has left Chelsea could even come in the following hours.

The Telegraph have tonight reported that the Blues will have to part with £9m to see the Italian manager leave Stamford Bridge and it looks as though this money could fund a year out of football for Conte with the Premier League and FA Cup winner eyeing time away from football.

The report also indicates that Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri looks set to be the favourite to replace Conte.

Football Italia have reported tonight that a replacement for Sarri looks to have already been found by the Serie A side with former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti’s lawyers set to sign papers tonight sealing the future of the Italian manger at Napoli.