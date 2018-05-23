Deal close: Philippe Coutinho learns Liverpool star has agreed transfer to Champions League giants

Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has reportedly learned that Mohamed Salah is on his way from Liverpool to Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, the Brazil international seems to be keeping up with goings-on at his old club and knows that Salah is closer to a move to Real Madrid, whom the Reds will face in this weekend’s Champions League final.

MORE: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on how he has already previously stopped Real Madrid and Ronaldo

The report adds that Florentino Perez has an agreement struck with the player, who looks an ideal addition to this Madrid attack after a superb season at Anfield.

Salah has scored 44 goals in all competitions this season, showing himself to be one of the most dangerous forwards in the European game.

The Egypt international’s tremendous form has seen him pick up the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year prizes this season and he could yet end the campaign with a Champions League winners’ medal as well.

He certainly fits the bill in terms of being the kind of glamorous name Real Madrid like to sign, and Don Balon suggest it’s moving in that direction, though there remains some disagreement over his transfer fee.

Don Balon state Liverpool want around £175million for Salah, which doesn’t seem unreasonable given some of the recent fees paid for big-name players.