Unai Emery explains why he chose to take the Arsenal job

Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery has spoken for the first time about replacing Arsene Wenger as the man in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish tactician has been confirmed by the Gunners as being their new head coach following Wenger’s recent decision to step down after 22 years in charge.

MORE: Arsenal star in cheeky dig at Arsene Wenger as Unai Emery closes in on Gunners job

Emery looks an exciting appointment after doing fine work with Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, the latter of whom he only recently left after taking them to the Ligue 1 title.

Reports emerged in the last few days that Emery would be the man to get the nod at Arsenal and it’s now been confirmed by the club this morning, with the 46-year-old speaking to the official site about his excitement at taking the role.

Describing why he took the job, Emery explained that he views the Gunners as one of the biggest clubs in the world and is pleased with how it is run after meeting with club chiefs.

‘I am thrilled to be joining one of the great clubs in the game. Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run,’ he is quoted on Arsenal.com.

‘I’m very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal’s history.

‘I have met Stan and Josh Kroenke and it’s clear they have great ambitions for the club and are committed to bringing future success.

‘I’m excited about what we can do together and I look forward to giving everyone who loves Arsenal some special moments and memories.’