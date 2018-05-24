Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to offer Karim Benzema to Paris Saint-Germain in a bid to seal the transfer of midfielder Marco Verratti.

This is according to Don Balon, who claim new PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is a fan of Benzema, who has not looked at his best for Real Madrid in the season just gone.

It’s easy to see why Tuchel might want a player of Benzema’s quality and experience in his PSG side as he is tasked with turning the Ligue 1 champions into potential Champions League contenders.

PSG have under-achieved in Europe in recent times while Benzema has played his part in three Real Madrid wins in the last four seasons, as well as reaching this year’s final.

Verratti, meanwhile, would make a fine signing for Madrid as Luka Modric enters into the latter stages of his career, and the Italy international has generally been one of the best in Europe in his position for some years now.

The Manchester Evening News recently linked the 25-year-old as one of United’s targets in midfield, though it seems they are prioritising other deals.

The MEN now claim, however, that United are closing in on the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk ace Fred in that position.