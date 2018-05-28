Juventus are reportedly willing to make a €55M move for Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, with the player himself eager to secure a move away from Los Blancos.

Don Balon are stating that the Italian giants are willing to make an offer of €55M to try and bring the player to Turin, and that Kovacic has been trying to land a move away from the club for some time now.

The news outlet are also stating that Los Blancos could use this interest from Juventus in Kovacic to try and secure a deal to bring Miralem Pjanic to the Santiago Bernabeu, a signing that’ll surely excite the Madrid faithful.

Since his move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015, Kovacic has struggled to hold down a starting place for the Spanish giants.

Despite making a total of 21 La Liga appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side this term, a lot of these games saw him coming off the bench and not starting, something we’re sure the player himself isn’t best pleased with.

The midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 109 games during his time in the Spanish capital, however he’s only been able to bag a total of three goals and eight assists in that time frame, a record that shouldn’t be deemed as good enough for a player of his quality.