Unai Emery closing in on first Arsenal signing, key reinforcement eyed

Unai Emery will be looking to get his Arsenal tenure off to a positive start next season, and in order to do that there could be a crucial summer transfer window ahead.

The Spaniard was officially unveiled as the new Gunners boss last week, as the 22-year reign of Arsene Wenger finally came to an end.

With Arsenal slipping out of the top four in the Premier League again last season, Emery has a real job on his hands to turn them back into genuine contenders for major trophies, but he’ll hope to add some astute signings in order to stamp his mark on the team first.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the north London giants are poised to swoop for veteran Juventus right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, with the Swiss international set to leave Turin this summer with his current contract on the verge of expiring.

It’s even claimed that a ‘deal is in place’, and so it would appear as though the defensive stalwart is closing in on a switch to the Emirates as a sensible first addition for Emery.

Lichtsteiner has been a reliable and consistent figure for Juventus since joining in 2011, winning seven consecutive Serie A titles with the club. Albeit he has faced more competition this season in the form of Mattia De Sciglio, he has still managed to make 30 or more appearances every single campaign for the last 13 years dating back to his stint at Lazio.

In turn, he could be crucial competition for Hector Bellerin, adding experience, a winning pedigree and reliability. Not only in terms of keeping the Spaniard on his toes, but also to help him learn and mature into a quality full-back having perhaps disappointed to an extent this past season with his indifferent form.