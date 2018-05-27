Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly eyeing up a raid of his former side Sevilla, with the Spaniard looking to bring goalkeeper Sergio Rico to the Emirates.

The Sun, who are re-reported from Fichajes, are stating that the new Gunners boss wants Rico to join him in north London, and that Emery is apparently after a replacement for Petr Cech.

The news outlet are also reporting that Sevilla have lined up three players they’re eager to replace Rico should he leave, so it seems as if the Spanish side are preparing well for a potential departure from the club for the shot-stopper.

Despite Sevilla putting in a below-par performance in La Liga this season, this didn’t stop Rico from impressing fans and critics alike with his performances.

Rico, who played under Emery during the pair’s time at Sevilla, has been a vital part of the Spanish side’s team for a few years now, helping them achieve a remarkable three consecutive Europa League titles between the years of 2014 and 2016.

If Arsenal are serious about finding a new goalkeeper, Rico may be just the player they need in order to bolster their backline and get them on track to be serious challengers for the Premier League next season.