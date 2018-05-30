Barcelona ready to try swap deal to secure transfer of €100million Tottenham star

Barcelona could reportedly try to seal the transfer of Christian Eriksen by offering Andre Gomes to Tottenham as part of a swap deal.

The Denmark international has shone in the Premier League and is emerging as a top target for Barca, with Gomes talked up as a player who could join Spurs to get his fee down, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet state Tottenham would likely command €100million for Eriksen otherwise, which seems a lot for Barcelona to pay to strengthen a position they already have a lot of quality in.

Still, there does also seem room for a player of Eriksen’s calibre, with the 26-year-old’s creativity making him ideal to fill the void left by Andres Iniesta.

Philippe Coutinho could already be a ready-made replacement for the departing veteran, however, though he can also play further forward.

Either way, Don Balon claim the Brazil international would approve of a move for Eriksen as it would not threaten his place in the starting XI.

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax back in 2013 and has become one of the finest players in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

With 14 goals and 11 assists in the season just gone, it’s clear the Dane could be good enough to make the step up to a more established European giant.