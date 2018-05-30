Jose Mourinho ready to sacrifice major Manchester United star in attempt to pull off huge transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready to offload Paul Pogba to Real Madrid in order to seal the transfer of Gareth Bale this summer.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez doesn’t seem convinced by such a deal and just wants cash up front for Bale, according to Spanish source Don Balon.

That could be too expensive for United, however, with AS reporting that Los Blancos’ asking price for the Wales international is as much as £130million.

Getting Pogba off their books to get Bale’s price down could be more ideal for United, with the French midfielder not at his best for the club this season.

Still, that loss of form may have hurt his chances of sealing a move to the Bernabeu, say Don Balon, so it remains to be seen how the futures of both players will pan out this summer.

United could do with a quality attacker like Bale, with big names like Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann also being linked as targets by Don Balon.

It looks like Jose Mourinho faces a major rebuilding job at Old Trafford after the disappointment of finishing a whole 19 points behind Manchester City in the title race in 2017/18, whilst also being dumped out of the Champions League by Sevilla and losing the FA Cup final in a drab showing against Chelsea.

Bale’s arrival would be a real statement after his two-goal heroics in the Champions League final win over Liverpool last week.