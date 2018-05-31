Atletico Madrid eye transfer of 199-goal superstar to replace Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly keen on a shock move to re-sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero for the Spanish giants.

According to Don Balon, the Argentina international is one of Atletico’s main targets up front as they look likely to lose Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona this summer.

Aguero has scored 199 goals for City since joining from Atletico in 2011, establishing himself as one of the very best strikers on the planet in that time.

His superb goal-scoring efforts have seen him pick up three Premier League titles with City and the 2014/15 Golden Boot.

There’s no doubt Aguero could be a welcome addition back at Atletico Madrid, who would surely need a big name like him to help cope with the loss of Griezmann.

The France international has been superb in recent years, scoring 112 goals in 209 games for the Rojiblancos, including two in this season’s Europa League final win over Marseille.

City surely won’t want to let Aguero leave, but the 29-year-old has had his problems with injuries in recent times and may be approaching the age where it’ll be increasingly hard to bring in much money from his sale.