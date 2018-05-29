Manchester City close in on £75m deal for Premier League star

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for a Premier League forward for a huge fee.

MORE: Man Utd, Man City both linked with €60m bids for Serie A ace to bolster defensive options

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a move for Leicester City winger and Premier League winner Riyhad Mahrez for £75m.

The Sun have reported that City now look to be near to completing a deal for the star that they have been linked with over a number of transfer windows.

The report states that the proposed deal looks to be in the region of £75m for the ace who is a Premier League winner himself after becoming an integral part of Leicester City’s title winning heroics in the 2015/16 season.

During the mentioned Premier League winning campaign the Algerian international registered an impressive 17 goals and 11 assists. Mahrez was then named the PFA player of the year in what was a standout and breakthrough season for the African ace.

Mahrez’s form then significantly dropped off in a less-than impressive title defence from the Foxes in the following season with Mahrez registering just six goals and three assists in the 2016/17 Premier League campaign.

The winger however has somewhat reignited the form that he showed during Leicester’s Premier League wining campaign in the last twelve months, hence his price-tag being such an extortionate value this summer.

The Algerian has scored twelve times in the Premier League this season and has also registered ten assists, it is thus no surprise that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have shown such serious interest in the star.