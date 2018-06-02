Mesut Ozil made his comeback from injury for Germany tonight to give them a 1-0 lead in their friendly against Austria.
The Arsenal playmaker missed the end of the club season with what the Evening Standard reported as a back injury, but he looks in good shape now as the World Cup fast approaches.
Ozil and Germany were winners at the tournament in Brazil four years ago and will undoubtedly be seen as one of the favourites this year.
Although he’s not a frequent goal-scorer, if Ozil can get a few more quality finishes like this he’ll be a valuable asset for Joachim Low’s side in the coming weeks.
Ozil just scored this for Germany ?? pic.twitter.com/10dTTvlcgK
— Mordis Gööner (@ISaamiu) June 2, 2018
