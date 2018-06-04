Fans took to Twitter this evening to hammer journalist Kaveh Solhekol for his ill-tasting tweet about Loris Karius, after it emerged that the Liverpool ‘keeper sustained a concussion in the final of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

As per the Sun, it was confirmed by Massachusetts General Hospital that the Reds star did in fact suffer a concussion in the final of the Champions League against Los Blancos.

MORE: £100M Liverpool star’s summer transfer to Real Madrid may fall through due to one key reason

It makes sense that Karius suffered a concussion during the match, as the mistake for Madrid’s third goal was one that we hardly ever seen ‘keepers make.

Following the breaking of this news, journalist Solhekol took to Twitter to somewhat mock Karius, stating that “I was suffering from concussion last summer when I said Manchester United were close to signing Antoine Griezmann”.

Fans didn’t take too kindly to this, with a lot of them taking to the social media site to slate the journalist for his ill-tasting tweet regarding the Liverpool star’s injury.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating Solhekol for his tweet regarding Karius.

Too soon, Kaveh, too soon.

Horrible thing to say. Have some respect. — Micho (@mwasfy) June 4, 2018

Poor joke Kaveh. Expected better from you. — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) June 4, 2018

head injuries are a major cause of brain damage and early death among athletes. they're not for the banter. — Michael Caley (@MC_of_A) June 4, 2018

I think you should have a chat with @SkyNewsTom Kaveh. He will educate you on the seriousness of concussion. Perhaps then, you'll think twice about making such facetious, misguided 'banter'. — Owain Jones (@OwainJTJones) June 4, 2018

Sky must have been suffering from concussion when they thought you were a decent journalist — ??DY (@lilNeppo) June 4, 2018

Not a thing to joke about — rhys platt (@rhys2k1) June 4, 2018