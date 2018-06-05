Michael Laudrup is reportedly keen for Spurs and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen to join him at Real Madrid should he be appointed manager of the Spanish giants.

Don Balon are reporting that their hopes of signing either Mauricio Pochettino and Massimiliano Allegri are fading, and that Laudrup is eager to bring a player in with him should he be appointed as manager.

The news outlet are also stating that the former Barcelona and Real Madrid player wants Florentino Perez to sign Eriksen if he becomes manager, a signing that’ll simultaneously be a big blow for Spurs and a big boost for Los Blancos.

Don Balon have reported in the past that Los Blancos are keen on signing Kane, however it seems Laudrup has his eyes on fellow Dane Eriksen instead.

Eriksen has become one of the north London sides’ best players since his arrival from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2013, with the Dane becoming a pivotal part of Pochettino’s side.

The midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 56 goals and 69 assists in 226 appearances for Spurs since his arrival, a record that should be considering good when you realise he’s sharing the goals with players such as Kane and Dele Alli.

If Laudrup is appointed as Madrid’s new boss, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spanish giants manage to pry Eriksen away from Spurs.