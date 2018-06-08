Manchester United completing deal for £80million Liverpool target could pave the way for major Real Madrid transfer

Manchester United are reportedly eager to get a deal done for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak before selling David de Gea to Real Madrid in this summer’s transfer window.

In a slightly complex transfer merry-go-round, Real remain keen on De Gea after discussing a move for the Spanish shot-stopper with well-connected super-agent Jorge Mendes, according to Diario Gol.

De Gea would be a superb purchase for Madrid and a huge loss for United, but Diario Gol state that Oblak would be targeted as his replacement before sanctioning any exit, which makes sense.

This could end up being decent business for the Red Devils, with Oblak another of the very finest ‘keepers in the world at the moment.

The Daily Mirror have also reported of Liverpool’s enquiry over the Slovenia international, though they look like being priced out of a move as he’d cost £80million.

That might not be so much for United, who would stand to make as much as £87m from the sale of De Gea to Madrid, according to Diario Gol.

Replacing De Gea with such a top class performer and also bringing in a player their rivals Liverpool would have liked to sign themselves would surely go down as a very successful summer for Jose Mourinho.