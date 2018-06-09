Man United’s Jose Mourinho tells Real Madrid to snub Chelsea boss Antonio Conte for surprise manager choice

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly given Real Madrid some advice over who should be their next manager.

Los Blancos are currently without a head coach following the surprise departure of Zinedine Zidane shortly after last month’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

MORE: Good news, Manchester United: €60m Real Madrid transfer falls through due to Zinedine Zidane exit

Various big names have been linked with the job at the Bernabeu, including Mourinho himself by Spanish source OkDiario, but it seems the Portuguese has offered advice over an alternative.

And it’s a surprise candidate, with Don Balon reporting Mourinho has told Madrid they should appoint his former assistant Aitor Karanka as Zidane’s replacement.

The pair worked well together during Mourinho’s time in charge of Real, though Karanka has not enjoyed a huge amount of success since going it alone as a manager with Middlesbrough.

The Spaniard is currently in charge of Nottingham Forest, but Mourinho seems to believe he should be in the running at Real, according to Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if president Florentino Perez will take this advice, with many bigger names also being linked with the post.

Gianluca Di Marzio have reported of contacts with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, though Don Balon suggest he’s no longer a strong contender.