Cristiano Ronaldo wants surprise name over Chelsea & Liverpool bosses to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly feels Michael Laudrup could be ideal to replace Zinedine Zidane as the club’s manager this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Portugal international feels the former Swansea City boss has the perfect profile and is similar enough to Zidane to be a success at the Bernabeu.

Laudrup isn’t exactly the most experienced name at the highest level, but did generally impress during his stint in the Premier League with the Swans, getting them playing an attractive brand of attacking football and helping them win the League Cup.

Zidane also wasn’t experienced when he came in as Madrid boss, but he seemed to have the right effect on the club’s players as he guided them to three Champions League wins in less than three full seasons in charge.

The French tactician will certainly prove a tough act to follow at Real, but Don Balon state Ronaldo has a clear preference for Laudrup over bigger names like Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

The 33-year-old is likely to be a demanding and influential figure at Real so it remains to be seen if his desires can influence Florentino Perez’s decisions regarding the club’s new manager this summer.