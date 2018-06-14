£53m Manchester United transfer target’s Real Madrid future in doubt under Julen Lopetegui

Manchester United look to have been handed a significant boost in their rumoured pursuit of the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France international shone under Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho when he was in charge at Real, and there has been some talk the pair could be reunited at Old Trafford.

MORE: Barcelona 100% confident of beating Manchester United and Manchester City to £88m transfer

Don Balon recently claimed United were interested in a £53million deal for Varane, and it now looks like the player could well be edging nearer the Bernabeu exit.

The latest from Don Balon is that new Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui seems to view the club’s other defenders as ahead of Varane in the pecking order.

Don Balon therefore suggest that this means the 25-year-old’s future in Spain hangs in the balance, which should be encouraging for United.

Mourinho needs a player like Varane as an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who just don’t look up to the required standard to take the club back to where they were in the glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Varane has been a key performer for Real and an exit may be a bit of a surprise, but United fans won’t care if they can end up taking advantage of this uncertain situation.