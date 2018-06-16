Diego Maradona has been alleged of a making a racist gesture to South Korean fans, according to the Daily Mirror.

The claims come from BBC and ITV journalist and present Jacqui Oatley who remarked that the World Cup winner made an offensive gesture to South Korean fans, according to her Twitter account.

She said the former Napoli and Barcelona star initially responded in a polite and good-natured way when the fans chanted his name.

However, she then said that he followed this up by pulling his eyes to the side which was a racist gesture.

BBC and ITV journalist Oatley said in her tweet: “Maradona not so cool now. Some South Korea fans just shouted “Diego” and he obliged with a smile, kiss and wave. Then pulled his eyes to the side in a clearly racist gesture. All of us who saw it are stunned.”

Her claims were backed up by Premier League presenter Seema Jaswal who said she him making the gesture too.

She tweeted: “I’m sat right next to Jacqui and saw Maradona’s gesture. He should know better. The lads filming him were so excited to get a picture of him and that was his response. Very Disappointing.”

It wasn’t the first time the Argentine legend was involved in a controversial moment during Argentina’s 1-1 draw against Iceland as he was seen smoking a big cigar despite their being a big non-smoking sign also seen in the stadium in Russia.

Argentina were held by Iceland in their first match of the World Cup, drawing 1-1 after Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero gave them the lead.

Captain Lionel Messi also had a penalty effort saved to give his side a 2-1 lead.

However, the behaviour of Maradona has not gone down well with fans watching the World Cup.

