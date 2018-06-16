Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been seen smoking a big cigar during his country’s World Cup clash against Iceland this afternoon.

Always known for being one of football’s bad boys, Maradona clearly still has no respect for the rules, despite a big non-smoking sign also seen in the stadium in Russia.

Then again, as England fans will know, Maradona is used to getting away with being above the law after that infamous goal with his hand in 1986.

Perhaps he’ll claim this was simply the cigar of God…