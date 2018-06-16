Video: Sergio Aguero scores first World Cup goal, fans laughably hail ‘assist’ from Manchester United ace

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored his first goal at a World Cup as Argentina took the lead against Iceland today.

The City hot-shot, so prolific in the Premier League, Champions League and other big club competitions down the years, hasn’t always done the business for his country.

This, however, is a superbly taken goal to show his class and give Argentina genuine hope that they won’t have to rely too much on serial bottler Gonzalo Higuain.

GOAL! Aguero controls the ball impeccably, spins and fires in his first ever World Cup goal with a rocket of a left-foot shot pic.twitter.com/yKiHHEuf7r — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2018

Hilariously, this came about thanks to what looked like a mis-hit shot by Marcos Rojo, with Manchester United fans semi-seriously tweeting that he deserves credit for the assist. We think not…

All I saw was a Rojo assist ? — NOT NICE (@Mxncz) June 16, 2018

Rojo with the assist ?? — Forever United (@ForeverUnited01) June 16, 2018

Rojo Assist? — Makaveli (@__suavo) June 16, 2018