New target to replace Karius at Liverpool can cost Reds bargain fee of just €40m

Liverpool may have found a new target to replace Loris Karius at Anfield and the star has a specific price tag on his head.

Lazio want just €40m for their goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha who has been linked with a move to Liverpool with the Reds unwilling to pay the asking prices for previous targets Alisson of Roma and Gigio Donnarumma of AC Milan.

Following Loris Karius’ poor performance during Liverpool’s Champions League final with Real Madrid last month, the Reds have inevitability been linked with what feels like every goalkeeper under the sun to replace the German ‘keeper.

CalcioMercato have reported today that that while the Reds were heavily linked with a move for Brazilian number one Alisson, who currently plays for Roma, that Jurgen Klopp’s side are unlikely to pay the rumoured €70m asking price for the Roma goalkeeper.

According to the previous report the same is also said for AC Milan ‘keeper Gigio Donnarumma who is also reported to be out of reach for Liverpool due to his price tag.

Strakosha of Lazio however will cost the Reds just €40m according the previously noted report.

The fee is significantly smaller than the rumoured fee for other Liverpool targets and could therefore be viewed as a bargain by many.

It does still remain to be seen however whether Liverpool and Klopp have lost their faith in Karius or whether it is just empty media speculation.