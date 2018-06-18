Group G gets underway shortly as Belgium open their World Cup 2018 finals campaign against Panama.

Roberto Martinez’s men will be looking to put England under pressure by winning their opening game.

The Belgians boast an incredible array of talent at their disposal and much is expected of them to them at this year’s football gala

The team news is in and Chelsea star Eden Hazard is fit to play and will be looking to inspire his team to victory.

There were initial fears about Hazard’s fitness after the win against Costa Rica in an international friendly, but Belgium boss Roberto Martinez played down any fears of his injury and said, as per the Metro:

“Eden is okay, he had a little trouble, but it’s nothing to worry about.

“I really enjoyed his performance. He was sharp and strong, he was majestic.

“At the end he just came off because he had a little bit of a dead leg, a little bit of a knock on his leg.”.

However, centre-backs Vincent Kompany (groin) and Thomas Vermaelen (hamstring) are out of the game, as reported previously by Sky Sports.

Tottenham centre-backs Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld start today.

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne starts in midfield with Axel Witsel and Romelu Lukaku leads the line.

As for Panama The Telegraph reported that Jose Luis Rodriguez also was a doubt after injuring himself in training – however – he is fit to start.

This will be the first ever encounter between Belgium and Panama, can the underdogs cause a shock?

Belgium vs Panama starting lineup

Belgium XI

Panama XI

Belgium World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea/Dortmund), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli).

Panama World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucharest), Jose Calderon (Chorrillo FC), Alex Rodriguez (San Francisco FC).

Defenders: Michael Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders FC), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Eric Davis (DAC Dunajska Streda), Luis Ovalle (CD Olimpia), Felipe Baloy (CSD Municipal).

Midfielders: Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Edgar Barcenas (Cafetaleros de Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Club Universidad de Chile), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario Lima), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Jose Luis Rodriguez (KAA Gent).

Forwards: Blas Perez (CSD Municipal), Gabriel Torres (CD Huachipato), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo La Coruña), Abdiel Arroyo (LD Alajuelense), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys).