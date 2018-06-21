Manchester United’s new signing Fred has explained why he chose to join the Red Devils over Manchester City this summer.

The Brazil international has just been confirmed by the club’s official site as their latest signing, having joined from Shakhtar Donetsk after plenty of speculation.

MORE: Man Utd completing £180m triple transfer swoop for Chelsea star & CL-winning duo would be hugely successful summer

United first joined the running for Fred some time ago, with the Daily Star reporting at the time that they’d overtaken rivals City as leading the chase for his signature.

Pep Guardiola’s side also seem to be in the market for a new midfielder, with the Guardian among the sources suggesting they could be closer to landing Jorginho from Napoli as an alternative.

Fred has suggested it is the lure of playing for a big name like United that persuaded him to make the choice he did, as well as to work under trophy-laden manager Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

‘This is the biggest club in the world and I am delighted to be a part of this amazing team. To work with Jose Mourinho, who has won so many trophies in his time as a coach, is an opportunity not to be missed,’ he told the club’s official site.

‘I cannot wait to get started and to meet my new team-mates. I would like to thank everyone at Shakhtar Donetsk for everything they have done for me over the past five years.

‘This is a very exciting time for me with my focus now fully on the World Cup with Brazil.’

MORE: Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer so far, including Fred to Manchester United

Fans will love his desire to move to United over City despite the current gulf between the two clubs, even if it is the red half of Manchester that has been historically more successful.

On the move, Mourinho said: ‘Fred will complement our other midfielders’ qualities, which we need; his creative brain and passing vision will give us another dimension to our game.

‘I am very happy he is joining our club and I believe our players know how important he can be in our team.’