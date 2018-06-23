Barcelona are eyeing up a swoop for Mexico and PSV star Hirving Lozano, with the player set to provide competition for Ousmane Dembele should he sign.

Don Balon are reporting that the Spanish giants are keen on signing Lozano as he fits into the mould of attacker they want to sign: versatile and fast.

MORE: Chinese giants willing to offer €100M to land transfer of key Barcelona superstar, player could become world’s highest paid player should he sign

The news outlet are also reporting that if they were to sign Lozano, it would provide competition for Dembele, as both would look to be first option as back up to Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.

Lozano has been excellent for his country so far at the World Cup in Russia, with the player certainly making a name for himself on the world stage.

The PSV forward scored the winner in Mexico’s first game of the group stage against Germany, with his performance against South Korea also helping his side reach the round of 16 after they beat the Asian side 2-1.

If Barcelona are serious about Lozano, only time will tell how this effects the future of Ousmane Dembele at the Camp Nou.