Manchester United target fires transfer warning to new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui

Gareth Bale has reportedly fired a transfer warning to Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui amid rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Don Balon have recently linked the Wales international with the Red Devils and with Premier League rivals Tottenham, though that report suggests it would be United who have more money to be able to realistically afford the player.

Now the latest from Don Balon is that Bale has spoken with new Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui about his demands in terms of playing time and importance to the side next season.

This follows the 28-year-old making it clear after the Champions League final that he was disappointed not to start the game after coming off the bench to score twice in the win over Liverpool.

"I need to be playing week-in-week-out…that hasn't happened this season." ??? Gareth Bale speaks to @DesKellyBTS about his Real Madrid future… pic.twitter.com/cbcDC6Otvh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

Bale added in his interview with BT Sport that he would likely consult his agent over his situation this summer as he looks to play more first-team football.

According to Don Balon, his talks with Lopetegui have not gone well as he’s warned the Spanish tactician about the offers he has and that the coach has essentially decided to let him go.

The report states the 51-year-old does not want to be bullied by his players and is now prepared to sanction Bale’s departure in what could be a huge boost for United if they remain serious about signing him.