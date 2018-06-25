Real Madrid and Costa Rica star Keylor Navas is set to stay at Los Blancos this summer, with the player being backed by boss Julen Lopetegui.

Diario Gol are stating that the Spaniard has told the player that he is not going to be sold by the Spanish giants this summer, and that Navas will be staying no matter if the club sign a new shot-stopper.

The news outlet are also reporting that if the club sign a new ‘keeper, they will have to play second fiddle to the Costa Rican next season, which looks as if the current Madrid number one has the backing of Lopetegui.

Navas has been a fantastic asset for Real Madrid since his arrival from fellow Spanish side Levante in the summer of 2014.

The Costa Rican international has managed to keep a total of 45 clean sheets in 141 games for Los Blancos, a decent record seeing as the defence in front of him isn’t the greatest in the world.

Following this news, it remains to be seen just how well Navas will play next season, and whether this backing from Lopetegui will remain throughout the entire campaign.