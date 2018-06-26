Video: Diego Maradona caught giving double middle finger insult during thrilling Argentina win

Argentina secured a 2-1 win in an enthralling encounter with Nigeria in their World Cup clash, and the celebrations got the better of Diego Maradona.

The Albiceleste scraped through to the last-16 as the win moved them above Nigeria into second place in Group D and behind group winners Croatia.

After being held by Iceland and then falling to a 3-0 defeat to Croatia, it looked bleak for Jorge Sampaoli and his men even after Lionel Messi had given them an early lead with a brilliant individual goal.

Victor Moses converted from the penalty spot after the interval to pile the pressure back on Argentina, but Marcos Rojo stepped up late on to produce a stunning finish and spark wild celebrations as Sampaoli’s side held out for the victory.

As seen in the video and image below though, Maradona went a little too far as he was caught giving a double middle finger insult to someone in the crowd below him, with the cameraman not heeding the warnings earlier in the night and avoiding capturing a controversial moment.

It’s unlikely to lead to anything else, but as discussed in the BBC Sport studio after the game with Rio Ferdinand, many were disappointed to see this from the iconic figure. Still, others will give him the benefit of the doubt considering the circumstances and what Rojo’s goal meant.