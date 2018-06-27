Club ready to sell as Liverpool launch €180million bid to seal superstar transfer

Liverpool could be about to get a major transfer boost as reports in Spain claim Real Madrid are prepared to sell Marco Asensio in order to fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

It’s been claimed that Liverpool have offered big money for Asensio, with Telemadrid stating they’ve put as much as €180million on the table for the Spain international.

And a claim from Sport adds that Real are ready to let the 22-year-old attacker go as it could help them fund a move for Neymar, which should get Reds supporters very excited indeed.

Jurgen Klopp could do with a player like Asensio in his squad after losing Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January, even if his squad largely coped quite well in the second half of the season following the Brazilian’s departure.

An attacking midfielder has been on the club’s agenda this summer as the Liverpool Echo note how a move for Lyon star Nabil Fekir fell through, and Asensio would be more than a fine alternative.

The Madrid ace is widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest young players, and seems an ideal fit for Liverpool’s attack-minded system and style of play under Klopp.

A signing of his calibre to go alongside the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino next season would undoubtedly give the Merseyside giants one of the best forward lines in world football.