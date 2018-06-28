Uruguay and Portugal will contest in the World Cup 2018 last-16 for a place in the quarter-finals in what promises to be a fiesty affair.

Fernando Santos and his side were on their way to a win and claim top spot in Group B against Iran after an exquisite finish by Ricardo Quaresma.

However, controversy struck when the referee awarded Iran an injury-time penalty, which they converted – with the help of VAR.

With Iago Aspa equalising for Spain in their match against Morocco late in the game, again courtesy of VAR – the system changed the outlook of the group as Portugal finished runners-up.

Meanwhile, Uruguay have kept clean sheets in all three of their games and along with Croatia, have taken maximum points in all of their games.

Diego Godin has marshalled the defence impeccably and with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani in fine form, Portugal will once again be relying on their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal captain failed to take his World Cup 2018 tally to five goals after he missed a penalty against the Iranians.

Both teams navigated through the group stages without any new injuries, as per The Sun.

When is Uruguay vs Portugal and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place on Saturday, June 30.

Kick-off is at 7pm UK time.

It will take place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

Uruguay vs Portugal Live Stream and TV Channel

Uruguay vs Portugal will be shown live on ITV 1 in the UK.

The game can be streamed live via the ITV Hub.

Uruguay vs Portugal odds

Uruguay – 9/5

Draw – 2/1 (after 90 mins)

Portugal – 2/1

Uruguay World Cup Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana

Defenders: Diego Godin, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Maximiliano Pereira, Gaston Silva, Martin Caceres, Guillermo Varela

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Carlos Sanchez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Diego Laxalt, Cristian Rodriguez, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gaston Ramirez

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez

Portugal World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio.

Defenders: Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias.

Midfielders: Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva.

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma.