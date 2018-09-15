Unai Emery just helped Arsenal end an absolutely wretched record under Arsene Wenger

Arsenal have just won consecutive games away from home in the Premier League for the first time in just under a year and a half.

Not since May 2017 have the Gunners managed this, with the team entering into a real decline in the final season of the Arsene Wenger era.

Arsenal replaced Wenger with Unai Emery this summer and the Spanish tactician seems to be finally repairing some of the damage at the club.

Despite a nightmare start with Manchester City at home and Chelsea away in his first two Premier League games, Emery has now helped Arsenal to three wins on the bounce.

After beating West Ham 3-1 at home, the north Londoners have since won 3-2 away at Cardiff City and 2-1 away to Newcastle this afternoon.

Arsenal have won successive Premier League away matches for the first time since May 2017 pic.twitter.com/W7R09ZwBn2 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 15, 2018

Wenger finally left Arsenal after 22 years in May, with his side extremely poor away from home all season as they finished 6th in the table.

Remarkably, Arsenal only won one game away from home under Wenger in 2018 – his final match against Huddersfield Town.

Gooners will hope Emery is now really starting to work his magic touch at the club with this big improvement in fortunes on the road.