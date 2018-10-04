Tottenham could reportedly reinvest a mammoth transfer fee received from Real Madrid for Harry Kane in signing Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

According to Don Balon, Kane is emerging as a priority target for Madrid president Florentino Perez for January, and that Spurs could get as much as £177million to spend on replacing him.

The report goes on to say they’d be prepared to spend much of that on signing Icardi, who in fairness looks one of the most clinical players in Europe’s big five leagues in recent times.

The Argentina international could undoubtedly help Tottenham replace Kane, even if losing the England international would undoubtedly be a huge blow.

Still, the financial rewards from his potential sale mean the north London giants should at least have plenty to spend on big names to improve this squad and recover from his exit.

Although, it is worth remembering that that didn’t work out too well after they sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in 2013, with the club blowing a lot of money on unsuccessful signings like Roberto Soldado, Paulinho and Nacer Chadli.