Real Madrid & Barcelona wary of major imminent twist in the Paul Pogba-Manchester United transfer saga

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly wary that the Paul Pogba transfer situation could soon change dramatically if events unfold in a certain way at Manchester United.

The France international is said to be on the radars of both La Liga giants at the moment, but he may well end up staying at Old Trafford as a move to sack Jose Mourinho and replace him with Zinedine Zidane looks imminent, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet states Pogba could stay at United if they swap Mourinho for Zidane, with the former Real Madrid manager also said to be keen to have his fellow countryman as part of his squad.

This could end up being a very exciting update for United fans after such a dismal start to the season, with Mourinho failing to get the best out of Pogba or indeed any of this current squad.

It is little surprise that Europe’s elite might fancy their chances of swooping for Pogba if this carries on, with the 25-year-old showing at previous club Juventus and with the French national team that he can be a world class performer on the biggest stage.

The former Juve man could no doubt add something to these Madrid and Barca squads, but Don Balon note that both clubs are now understandably cautious about their chances as change looks imminent for the Red Devils.