Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Barcelona: star’s inclusion has these fans begging for him to start

Real Madrid have announced their squad to face Barcelona in ‘El Clasico at the Nou Camp on Sunday, and one star’s inclusion has a load of fans begging for him to claim a starting spot.

Los Blancos fans most likely won’t be very confident going into the match, even despite the fact that Barcelona are to be without Lionel Messi.

At the time of writing, Real currently sit seventh in La Liga going into the match, and their performance in their last few league outings certainly won’t fill their fans with any confidence going into tomorrow’s huge clash.

The Spanish giants haven’t won in any of their last four La Liga matches, a run that includes losses to both Levante and Alaves, two sides they really should be picking up all three points against.

Following the announcement of their squad for Sunday’s clash, fans flocked to Twitter to call for young Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr to start the game, a call that seems a little unlikely to end up happening given the 18-year-old’s inexperience.

This is Real Madrid’s biggest match of the season to date, and dropping one of Gareth Bale or Marco Asensio for an 18-year-old doesn’t seem like a bright move at all.

However, this hasn’t stopped Real fans from taking to social media to call for the former Flamengo man to claim a starting role for tomorrow’s clash:

Play Vinicius Jr ffs — PTK (@prateek1793) October 27, 2018

Viniciusjr should start the game — Basheer Kyari Muhammad (@Bakym13) October 27, 2018

Start with Vinicius and Mariano instead of The Usless Bale & Benzema.. #HalaMadrid — S d Mello (@dmellos) October 27, 2018

Give Vinicius jr and Mariano a start already — TheWhiteArmy (@thechamp13ns) October 27, 2018

Start vinicus — ?????? stars (@aiustn) October 27, 2018

Start Vinicius — ernesto de sousa (@caesar_lae) October 27, 2018

If Real do start Vinicius, it’ll definitely be interesting to see how they get on starting with the player some have claimed is the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne.

