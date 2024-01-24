Video: Journalist claims £60m Tottenham striker could join Real Madrid

At this point of the season, Tottenham supporters should be delighted with how Ange Postecoglou has invigorated the squad and, as a result, the club.

The North Londoners appear to be in much better shape under the Australian than they were when playing for Antonio Conte, and even previously underperforming players have come good.

Richarlison has started to pick up a bit of form in front of goal, scoring six in his last seven matches, per WhoScored, after only managing two in his previous 13.

Journalist, George Sessions, has suggested that the £60m man (Sky Sports) could end up alongside countrymen Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo at Real Madrid as a result.

“If Richarlison has a great end to the season and Real Madrid want another Brazilian number nine, that’s always been one that you could maybe see happening,” he said on The Spurs Chat podcast.