Major Real Madrid ace still hasn’t renewed and can talk to other clubs from Jan 1

So far so good for Real Madrid in the 2023/24 season.

Eight wins from their nine La Liga games is a fine way to begin the season and on current form, it’s hard to see anyone stopping them.

Just a week after the current international break, they head to Barcelona for the first-ever El Clasico to be played at the Estadio Lluis Companys in what could be a season-defining 90 minutes even at this early stage of the campaign.

One of the players sure to make an impact on proceedings aside from the marauding Jude Bellingham is lightning quick striker, Vini Jr.

The Brazilian can now be considered as one of the world’s best strikers, so it’s interesting to understand that Los Blancos still haven’t renewed him, per Sport.

With his contract running out next summer, he’s free to speak with other suitors from January 1, and whilst Sport also note that both parties consider a renewal a formality, the fact remains that it hasn’t been made official at this point.

That leaves open the possibility that his head could be turned despite his apparent desire to remain a Real Madrid player.

Now that the Saudi Pro League are muscling in on European football’s major stars, there’s likely to come a time when those in their prime consider making the switch to the Emirates.

If nothing else, the salaries on offer there will push their counterparts in Europe to up their game in terms of what can be offered to players, and only then will we see just how wedded to their employers certain players are.

In the meantime, Real Madrid would do well to put any noise to bed by tying down Vinicius to a longer-term package.