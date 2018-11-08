Sergio Ramos faces backlash after issuing apology to Viktoria Plzen ace for challenge in Real Madrid win

Real Madrid strolled to a 5-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night, but Sergio Ramos made headlines for the wrong reasons.

As seen in the video below, the Madrid captain left Plzen ace Milan Havel with a bloody nose after a collision, with his arm seemingly moving in an unnatural position as he moved across his opponent.

Havel was eventually substituted at half-time as it remains unclear as to whether or not his nose was broken in the collision, but as seen below, Ramos apologised to his rival after the game on Twitter and insisted that he had no intention of injuring him.

It still didn’t go down well, as seen in the reaction below, as many criticised the Spaniard given this isn’t the first time that he’s been involved in a controversial moment.

Ramos came under immense scrutiny after his challenge on Mohamed Salah in the Champions League final against Liverpool last season, and so adding this on top of that incident, he’s undoubtedly gaining an unwanted reputation for some.

Nevertheless, given he’s a professional playing at the highest possible level, it has to be said that it’s difficult to suggest that he went into the challenge with Havel with any ill intention.

However, that won’t be much consolation for the Plzen star or his teammates as they were left to reflect on a bitterly disappointing night against the reigning European champions.

“He has to be banned, and banned for a long time.” “That is a disgusting challenge.”@chris_sutton73 was not happy with what he saw from Sergio Ramos last night. The Real Madrid defender has since issued an apology. pic.twitter.com/IR51QXprWC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 8, 2018

A victory to build on and also to learn from. Football always teaches you things and tonight I shouldn’t have gone into the challenge like that. Milan, it wasn’t my intention to injure you. Get well soon ?? #HalaMadrid https://t.co/NZcWRAwI0x — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 8, 2018

