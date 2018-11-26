Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a major blow as doubts have emerged over Sadio Mane for their clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The two rivals meet in the French capital with everything still to play for as things are finely poised in Group C.

Napoli currently lead the way on six points, with Liverpool also with six points but in second place due to their head-to-head record while PSG are in third on five points.

In turn, it’s all set up for a tense finish and this week’s clash will potentially be decisive in determining who advances to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

With that in mind, the last thing that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp needed was a selection headache, but as noted by the Evening Standard, that’s exactly what the German tactician has been given with Mane said to be a major doubt due to illness.

It’s suggested Mane will have until tomorrow morning’s training session to prove that he’s capable of featuring before travelling with the rest of the squad to face the Ligue 1 champions. If it is deemed that he hasn’t sufficiently recovered, then it could be a major blow for the Merseyside giants.

Mane has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances thus far.

With his pace, movement and eye for goal in mind, especially on the counter attack, his absence could be a real setback for Liverpool in terms of making the most of any chances that they carve out against PSG.

Time will tell though whether or not he can indeed overcome the illness before the squad head over to France on Tuesday, or if the fears raised in the report above prove to be accurate and he’s ruled out.