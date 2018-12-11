Video: Mauro Icardi goal for Inter Milan vs PSV is very bad news for Tottenham

Mauro Icardi has scored a fine header for Inter Milan to make it 1-1 against PSV in tonight’s Champions League clash at the San Siro.

The Argentina international rose high to nod home a superb equaliser and put Tottenham in big trouble as they still trail 1-0 away to Barcelona at the time of writing.

If it stays like this, Spurs will be heading out of the Champions League group stage, in what will be seen as under-achievement by Mauricio Pochettino’s side despite their tough group.

Here’s the Icardi goal video, and let’s wait and see how it affects tonight’s results…