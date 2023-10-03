Video: Man United shocked as Akturkoglu equalises and then Mauro Icardi gives Galatasaray the lead at Old Trafford

Just when Man United thought that were going to go on and win their Champions League game against Galatasaray, they were hit with a sucker punch.

Kerem Akturkoglu was allowed acres of space in the Red Devils penalty area and made no mistake to equalise Rasmus Hojlund’s second.

Another rush of blood from Andre Onana put Casemiro in trouble and his red card reduced the hosts to 10 men.

Mauro Icardi missed the resulting penalty but the Old Trafford howls of derision were soon silenced as Icardi ran through and lofted the ball over an on rushing Onana to give the Turkish giants the lead.

  1. Oh dear,didn’t take off Rashford and paid the price. 10 Hag ,5 Hag now 2.5 Hag.
    Gone next couple of weeks and all because of his faith in Rashford.

