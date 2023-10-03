Video: Man United shocked as Akturkoglu equalises and then Mauro Icardi gives Galatasaray the lead at Old Trafford

Just when Man United thought that were going to go on and win their Champions League game against Galatasaray, they were hit with a sucker punch.

Kerem Akturkoglu was allowed acres of space in the Red Devils penalty area and made no mistake to equalise Rasmus Hojlund’s second.

Another rush of blood from Andre Onana put Casemiro in trouble and his red card reduced the hosts to 10 men.

Mauro Icardi missed the resulting penalty but the Old Trafford howls of derision were soon silenced as Icardi ran through and lofted the ball over an on rushing Onana to give the Turkish giants the lead.

?GOAL | Manchester United 2-2 Galatasaray | Akturkoglu Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/sWLjofbrUg — VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 3, 2023

Galatasaray won't go away! What a match in Manchester! ? pic.twitter.com/VZ6TIpI2Hk — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

? 78' – Penalty miss

?? 81' – Puts Galatasaray 3-2 up against Manchester United at Old Trafford ?????????? ??? ????? ?????? ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/UuQEXcnQbR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 3, 2023

??| GOAL: Icardi scores for Galatasaray! Manchester United 2-3 Galatasaray pic.twitter.com/DCR9dsDnOY — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 3, 2023

MAURO ICARDI MAKES UP FOR HIS MISSED PENALTY AND SILENCES OLD TRAFFORD! ? pic.twitter.com/3SSyNIhXD4 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 3, 2023

Pictures from beIN Sports, TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo