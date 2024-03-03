Video: Bruno Fernandes and Andre Onana’s incredible gesture towards fans after the derby defeat

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against city rivals Manchester City at the Etihad.

Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead with a stunning strike from outside the box in the 8th minute of the game.

However, in the second half, Phil Foden took it upon himself to turn the game around.

He scored a stunner of his own from 58th minute to equalise before putting his team ahead for the first time in the game with a quality finish in the 80th minute.

Erling Haaland then sealed the win in stoppage time as they comfortable beat Erik ten Hag’s side, putting them just a point behind league leaders Liverpool.

After the game, club captain Bruno Fernandes and goalkeeper Andre Onana were seen staying back on the pitch to applaud the visiting supporters.

It was a good gesture from the duo but it was the least they can do after the club put on yet another disappointing performance against their rivals.

Erik ten Hag is under pressure from the club, as reports suggest that the hunt for a new manager has begun.

 

