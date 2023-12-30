Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on the Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 17 goals and picking up six assists across all competitions and he is on the radar of the two English clubs, according to Fichajes.

The two English clubs are looking to improve their attacking options and Icardi should prove to be a quality addition. Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window but the talented young striker is still adjusting to life in the Premier League and the Red Devils need a more established striker who can hit the ground running.

Marcus Rashford has not been at his best this season either and Icardi could make a huge difference for the Red Devils in the final third.

Meanwhile, Tottenham decided not to replace Harry Kane at the start of the season and Son Heung-min has carried the goalscoring burden for them this season. However, the South Korean will be away on international duty during the AFC Asian Cup and Tottenham need someone to fill the void left by him.

Richarlison has not been able to perform at a high level and signing a quality striker should be a priority for the North London club.

Icardi has proven himself across multiple leagues and he could be tempted to showcase his qualities in England now. The 30-year-old is at the peak of his powers and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move to the Premier League. There is no doubt that he is a proven goalscorer and he could transform Manchester United and Tottenham going forward.

Both teams will be desperate for Champions League qualification this season and they will need to address their weaknesses in January in order to finish in the top four. Someone Like Icardi could help them improve during the second half of the season and finish the season strongly.