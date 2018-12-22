Paul Pogba is enjoying his football again today as Manchester United produce a scintillating performance away to Cardiff City.

It’s 4-1 to the visitors at the time of writing, with United getting off to the perfect start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who replaced Jose Mourinho earlier this week.

Just a few days of working with Pogba and it seems Solskjaer has got the Frenchman doing what he does best – tearing it up with his silky skills in midfield.

We didn’t see enough of this from Pogba under Mourinho, but fans will be delighted to see the 25-year-old trying tricks like this no-look pass…