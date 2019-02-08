Manchester United star in advanced talks with club over signing new bumper £200,000-a-week contract

Man United and England winger Marcus Rashford is reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the club regarding the player signing a bumper new deal with the Red Devils.

Rashford has been in fine form so far this season, with 21-year-old impressing fans massively with his form for United since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the club back in December.

The forward has scored nine and assisted seven in 22 league appearances this term, with a large number of these goals and assists coming during Solskjaer’s reign.

This form doesn’t seem to have gone unnoticed with the club, as the Daily Star note that the player’s talks with the club regarding a new deal are at an advanced stage.

The report also notes that Rashford looks set to take home around £200,000-a-week should he pen a new deal at Old Trafford, with the club being eager to agree a new deal with the forward to counter interest in the player from Real Madrid and PSG.

Since Solskjaer took over at United, Rashford has managed to amass six goals and two assists in eight Premier League outings, form that looks like it could have helped the player’s attempts to bag a new deal with the club.

Rashford is one of the brightest young forwards in the whole of Europe, and given how he’s performed under Solskjaer so far, it wouldn’t surprise us to see the 21-year-old progress into one of the most lethal strikers around should the Norwegian be United manager for the long term.