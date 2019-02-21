Manchester United ace tipped to turn Old Trafford career around after impressing in training

Manchester United midfielder Fred is still expected to succeed at the club in the near future despite a disappointing first season at Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Brazil international has recently received very positive feedback in training, while the piece also quotes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as publicly backing him to come good.

Fred was pretty much United’s only big-name signing in the summer, with the MEN noting that the club spent around £52million to bring him in from Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, things have not yet worked out for the 25-year-old in the Premier League, and he’s increasingly found himself out of favour with the first-team as the season’s gone on.

Still, it seems all hope is not yet lost for Fred, with the MEN reporting that it’s generally felt he needs more time to settle in.

United have seen this before, with players like David de Gea and Luke Shaw not hitting top form immediately, but going on to become among the side’s best players.

However, MUFC fans will also be aware of the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Diego Forlan, Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao, who just never really settled in English football despite being hits elsewhere.