“Joke of the year” – Thibaut Courtois hammered by some Real Madrid fans as Los Blancos star handed award

Thibaut Courtois was hammered by Real Madrid fans after the Los Blancos shot-stopper was handed the Goalkeeper of the Year 2018 award by the IFFHS.

The award, which was announced yesterday, saw the Belgian named ‘goalkeeper of the year’ by IFFHS, something which sees him join stars like Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas on the list of ‘keepers to have won the award.

We can presume this was mainly due to the Real star’s performances for Belgium at the World Cup last summer, as Courtois has hardly been in the form of his life for Los Blancos since his move from Chelsea last year.

This decision to give Courtois this award didn’t go down too well with Real fans, who flocked to Twitter to hammer the Belgian, with some even claiming that he isn’t even the best goalkeeper at Real Madrid, let alone on the planet!

We’ve picked out a select few tweets from fans slating Courtois and the decision to hand the former Chelsea man this award.

Given how he’s performed in his Real career thus far, we can sort of see where they’re coming from…

Oh please!! Bring back Keylor Navas!!! — patcie (@duliepre) February 22, 2019

He’s not even the best goalie on the team! — Sean Patrick Jones (@TheRealDM56) February 22, 2019

One of the worst keepers we have had in a really long time,such a waste of money. — Jabari mohamed?? (@Jabari4) February 22, 2019

Like how i don't understand just how? He has cost us so many important matches. Every real Madrid fans wants @NavasKeylor he is a true MADRIDISTA. — Maulik Pandya (@A__chaser) February 23, 2019

Not even top 3, not even best in his team, but yeah, why not!! — //used to miss ; (@InsideDetective) February 23, 2019

Joke of the year — SunRise? (@Schorouk) February 23, 2019

Shambolic — Nnaemeka Igboh (@NNAEMEKAIGBOH) February 23, 2019

Absolute joke — pallab roy (@pallabroy21) February 23, 2019