Menu

Video: Luis Suarez opens scoring in El Clasico after quality Ousmane Dembele assist

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez gave his team the lead in their El Clasico clash with Real Madrid after a brilliant run and assist by Ousmane Dembele.

Watch the goal video below as Suarez pokes in an instinctive finish inside the box to make it 1-0 in tonight’s Copa del Rey semi-final second leg clash.

Though the Uruguay international has looked slightly past his peak this season, he remains a real threat in the penalty area and showed it here.

Barca will now be hoping they’re heading into the final after going 2-1 up on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first game at the Nou Camp.

More Stories Luis Suarez Ousmane Dembele