Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explains his brilliant celebration in Arsenal win

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrated in style on Thursday night during his side’s win over Rennes in the Europa League.

The Gunners secured a 3-0 win at the Emirates, which was enough to send them through to the quarter-finals of the competition as they now await the draw on Friday.

Aubameyang scored twice in the victory, and as seen in the video below, he decided to celebrate by bringing out a Black Panther mask which naturally ensured that it went viral on social media.

Beyond merely liking the hit Marvel film, the Gabon international went on to explain his celebration in more detail and the meaning behind putting the mask on, something he has done in previous years while alternating between different superheroes including the likes of Spiderman and Batman.

“I needed the mask who represents me. It’s the black panther in Gabon,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “We call the national team of Gabon the panthers so it represents me.”

Evidently, the 29-year-old takes great pride in representing his country, although it was ultimately a pretty cool celebration given the popularity of the Marvel films.

Teammate Sead Kolasinac couldn’t help but get involved either, as he hilariously decided to use some Photoshop skills of his own to change his appearance for an Avenger, as seen in the image below.