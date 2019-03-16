Real Madrid have reportedly added Man City star Raheem Sterling to their summer transfer shortlist as they are being tipped to spend big.

It’s been a disastrous year for the Spanish giants, as they look set to end the campaign empty-handed and sacked both Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.

Zinedine Zidane has since returned despite only leaving the Bernabeu at the end of last season, and it appears as though the French icon could oversee a massive overhaul at the club this summer.

As noted by the club’s official site, they’ve already landed one big signing in Eder Militao, but it’s suggested that they’re far from done.

According to The Mirror, Sterling is now on their radar as Zidane is an admirer of the England international, while it’s reiterated that Real Madrid are expected to spend in excess of £300m this summer with the likes of Eden Hazard, Neymar and Christian Eriksen touted as targets too.

That will be a concern for Pep Guardiola, as Sterling has proven again this season that he is fundamental to City’s ongoing pursuit of success.

The 24-year-old has bagged 19 goals and 16 assists in 39 appearances so far this season, as he looks to improve on his impressive numbers from last year which saw him tally 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 outings.

That level of decisiveness coupled with an improvement in his game arguably makes him indispensable to Man City, and so it’s likely that they will try to fend off Real Madrid if their interest turns into a bid.

Nevertheless, it’s certainly an exciting time for Real Madrid fans, as despite the despair and disappointment of this season which has seen them crash out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League this month coupled with sitting 12 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona, this summer could mark a huge turning point for their long-term future and success.