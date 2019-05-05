“He’s lost absolutely everything” – Gary Neville lays into Manchester United star ahead of Huddersfield clash

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given an absolutely scathing assessment of Alexis Sanchez ahead of today’s game against Huddersfield Town.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed the Chile international a surprise start for today’s game – his first since the 2nd of March.

Neville seems pretty baffled by Sanchez’s inclusion in the Man Utd starting XI, and by the former Arsenal player’s rapid decline in general.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the United-Huddersfield clash, as quoted in the tweets below by United Xtra, the pundit did not hold back in his assessment of Sanchez, whom he feels has gone backwards in every area.

G Neville: “There is nothing left in Alexis Sanchez at all.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2019

G Neville on Sanchez: "It's an absolute mystery, nobody can put any science or sense behind what has happened to him. He’s lost absolutely everything.” #mufc [Sky] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2019

It’s hard to argue with Neville’s analysis, with Sanchez previously one of the finest attacking players on the planet.

Combining skill, goals, speed, strength and work rate, Sanchez was an absolute nightmare for defenders to deal with at his peak.

At United, however, he’s displayed none of those attributes, making him arguably their worst signing of recent times despite plenty of competition.